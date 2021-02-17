Buchi Babu’s crucial meeting with NTR

Sukumar’s protege Buchi Babu makes an exceptional debut with Uppena and the film is minting gold at the Tollywood box-office. The film made unbelievable business with debutants and Buchi Babu is in huge demand. The youngster is committed to Mythri Movie Makers and he is said to have signed two back-to-back projects for the production house. There are speculations that his next film will feature a top actor from Telugu cinema and Buchi Babu penned a sports drama that is set in the backdrop of Vizag.

The script work of the film is happening currently. Telugu360 exclusively heard that Buchi Babu narrated the idea to Young Tiger NTR long ago. Buchi Babu narrated half of the script and promised to narrate the other half once he is done with the script work. Buchi Babu too penned the script of this sports drama considering NTR in mind. If everything goes well as per the plan, NTR and Buchi Babu project will happen once NTR is done with Trivikram’s project. Mythri Movie Makers are trying hard to make this combo possible.