Jagan suggests sale of 7,000 acres Visakha Steel lands?

There is no direct statement from Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on the Visakha Steel Plant issue during his current visit today. There is neither a press conference nor a public meeting. But reports are coming out that the CM has made some suggestions during his meeting with the leaders of 14 workers’ unions.

The CM told the workers’ unions that the steel plant could be brought back on track by selling some lands in the open market. There are a total of 20,000 acres with this industry. Over 7,000 acres are lying wastefully with the steel plant. The CM suggested sale of these lands for breathing new financial life into the industry.

The CM suggested to the workers not to protest during the working hours. The dharnas should be held during the lunch hours or after working hours. He warned the workers against getting a bad name for themselves for causing the closure of the steel plant with their protests.

Mr. Jagan Reddy also told the leaders of the unions that a resolution would be passed in the Assembly against the privatisation. In fact, there was no immediate move on this. The Posco team is visiting Krishnapatnam, Kadapa and Bhavanapadu for considering the steel plant location.