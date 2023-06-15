Allu Arjun inaugurates AAA Cinemas

Asian Allu Arjun Cinemas which is a part of Asian Satyam Mall has been inaugurated by Stylish Star Allu Arjun this morning. This happens to be a joint venture of Asian Cinemas and Allu Arjun. Satyam Theatre owners also holds a share in the Asian Satyam Mall. Telangana Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav inaugurated the Asian Satyam Mall in Ameerpet. Several celebrities of Tollywood attended the event. AAA Cinemas will be open to public from tomorrow with Prabhas’ upcoming film Adipurush.

AAA Cinemas has five screens which are equipped with the latest technology and sound systems. Allu Arjun is said to have invested big on the multiplex. Asian Cinemas have also developed AMB Cinemas in collaboration with Superstar Mahesh Babu. AMB Cinemas is one of the top and busiest multiplexes in Hyderabad.