Prabhas surprising Bollywood Superstars

Prabhas is the biggest pan-Indian star of the country proves the advance sale numbers of his upcoming release Adipurush. Prabhas hardly promoted the film and he was seen at the Hindi trailer launch event and the Telugu pre-release event of Adipurush. The shy actor restricted himself with his speech. From the most trolled film, Adipurush has now emerged as the most awaited film of the nation. The pre-release sales of Adipurush are just mind-blowing all over.

Adipurush is expected to surpass the opening numbers of almost all the biggies of top Bollywood actors. Trade analysts predict an opening gross of more than Rs 130 crores in India including all the languages. This is huge for any Indian actor post-pandemic. If the word of mouth is positive, it would be an easy task for Adipurush to smash all the existing records of Indian cinema. Adipurush is not a regular commercial film and is a mythological drama tipped with action.

With a runtime of close to three hours, we have to wait to see how the film fares at the Indian box-office. Adipurush is directed by Om Raut. Prabhas, Kriti Sanon played Rama, Sita and Saif Ali Khan essayed the role of Ravan.