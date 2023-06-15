Kamal Haasan’s update for Project K

After turning into a pan-Indian star, Prabhas has been seen in back-to-back biggies. Project K happens to be the biggest ever film in the country and it has several top stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani playing crucial roles. South Superstar Kamal Haasan has given his nod to essay the role of the lead antagonist. The top actor loved the narration and the script before he signed the project. Telugu360 was the first to report that Kamal would be taking home Rs 100 crores for working 30 days for Project K which is huge.

The actor has now allocated his dates for the film in August. Some crucial episodes will be shot in this schedule. A massive time machine set is constructed for the film across the outskirts of Hyderabad. Project K will also have an international release along with the Indian release. Nag Ashwin is the director and Vyjayanthi Movies are the producers of this big-budget visual feast. The film is expected to release during the second half of 2024.