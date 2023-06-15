Adipurush: From Most Trolled to Most Awaited

Adipurush is the next big film of the country that features Prabhas in the lead role. The film was initially trolled badly for the poor VFX work. The makers took their time, pushed the release and spent lavishly on the corrections. The release trailer generated enough buzz and kept good expectations on the film. The chant of Jai Shriram has been shaking the nation from the past two weeks. Adipurush is hitting the screens this Friday and the advance sales have left everyone in deep shock. Adipurush is expected to surpass the opening numbers of the top Bollywood actors for sure.

There is a huge scarcity for tickets across the Telugu states. The pre-release sales for Adipurush are exceptional in North India, Karnataka and Telugu states while the numbers are expected to pick up in Tamil Nadu and Kerala if the word of mouth is positive. Going with the current situation, it would a cakewalk for Adipurush to break all the opening records across the nation. The film is made on a huge budget and the theatrical, non-theatrical rights are sold for record prices.

Adipurush is directed by Om Raut and it has Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan playing the lead roles.