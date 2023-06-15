Adipurush Worldwide Pre-release Business

By
Telugu360
-
0

Adipurush Worldwide Pre-release Business

Adipurush is set for a grand release tomorrow ie, Jun – 16, 2023. The film is having bumper advances in AP/TS and is Very Good in North India. Karnataka is also seeing good bookings while it’s lackluster in Tamil Nadu & Kerala. Entire South India rights of the film are bought by People Media Factory for 175 Cr (including GST) and they sold it further to individual buyers in AP/TS. Remaining areas are own release through various distributors. They have recovered 140 Cr on an Advance basis in AP/TS and need to recover the remaining 35 Cr from the remaining areas.

Makers are going for an own release in North India which is becoming usual these days are there are no buyers for any films there including top stars like SRK, and Salman. They have quoted 40 Cr for overseas but are now going for an own release.

Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued at 270 Cr which is on par with Saaho

AreaPre release Business
Nizam50 Cr NRA
Ceeded17.5 Cr NRA
Andhra50 Cr NRA
AP/TS121 Cr NRA (incl P&P)
Karnataka +Tamil Nadu + Kerala35 Cr Valued
ROI 75 Cr Valued
Overseas 40 Cr Valued
Worldwide 271 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here