Adipurush Worldwide Pre-release Business

Adipurush is set for a grand release tomorrow ie, Jun – 16, 2023. The film is having bumper advances in AP/TS and is Very Good in North India. Karnataka is also seeing good bookings while it’s lackluster in Tamil Nadu & Kerala. Entire South India rights of the film are bought by People Media Factory for 175 Cr (including GST) and they sold it further to individual buyers in AP/TS. Remaining areas are own release through various distributors. They have recovered 140 Cr on an Advance basis in AP/TS and need to recover the remaining 35 Cr from the remaining areas.

Makers are going for an own release in North India which is becoming usual these days are there are no buyers for any films there including top stars like SRK, and Salman. They have quoted 40 Cr for overseas but are now going for an own release.

Worldwide theatrical rights of the film are valued at 270 Cr which is on par with Saaho

Area Pre release Business Nizam 50 Cr NRA Ceeded 17.5 Cr NRA Andhra 50 Cr NRA AP/TS 121 Cr NRA (incl P&P) Karnataka +Tamil Nadu + Kerala 35 Cr Valued ROI 75 Cr Valued Overseas 40 Cr Valued Worldwide 271 Cr