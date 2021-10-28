Allu Arjun Onboards Pushpaka Vimanam

Allu Arjun has made it a habit to promote upcoming Telugu films. The other day he was spotted at Varudu Kavalenu pre-release event. Now, he is set to grace a promotional event pertaining to Anand Deverakonda’s Pushpaka Vimanam.

As announced by the makers of Pushpaka Vimanam, Allu Arjun will be gracing the film’s trailer launch event as the chief guest.

The trailer launch event is scheduled to take place on the 30th of October. Allu Arjun’s presence build more anticipation on the event. He will be launching the trailer.

Pushpaka Vimanam is set to hit the big screens on the 12th of November and promotions are in full swing for the Anand Deverakonda starrer.

The trailer launch event will mark the commencement of the whirlwind promotional campaign that is to follow. The film is directed by Damodara and it is billed to be a comedy drama. Vijay Deverakonda is presenting the film.