Naga Shaurya on Lakshmi Sowjanya: ‘Female directors are a lot more patient’

‘Varudu Kaavalenu’ is one of the most hyped upcoming movies in Telugu. With Naga Shaurya and Ritu Varma playing the lead roles, the movie is helmed by Lakshmi Sowjanya. Slated for a huge release in theatres on October 29, the makers are leaving no stone unturned so as to promote this movie.

After the gala event with Allu Arjun as chief guest, the hype circling ‘Varudu Kaavalenu’ has gone up, high. Now that hero Naga Shaurya had an interaction with the media, here is what he has to share about his character, working with director Lakshmi Sowjanya, Ritu Varma, his marriage plans, future projects, and more.

When quizzed about how Naga Shaurya got this opportunity to act in ‘Varudu Kaavalenu’, he said, ” My director Lakshmi Sowjanya, I call her ‘Akka’ (sister), had narrated this storyline when my movie ‘Chalo’ was released in 2018. We knew this movie was going to be a good concept. As I had prior commitments, we had to wait.”

Naga Shaurya explains that his experience working with woman directors was so beautiful. “‘Varudu Kaavalenu’ is my second movie, which is directed by a female filmmaker. I had a great experience with Nandini Reddy for ‘Oh Baby’, and now Lakshmi Sowjanya for ‘Varudu Kaavalenu’. As far as I have experienced, women are a lot more patient on the sets. They do not lose their temper easily, and manage things subtly”, the actor explained.

Naga Shaurya also revealed that he plays a young man who has entered his 30s and is still unmarried. “How our society sees an unmarried person, and how he connects with a girl (Ritu Varma) is what ‘Varudu Kaavalenu’ is about,” Shaurya said.

The young actor also lauds Ritu Varma for being a good co-actress. He also thanked Allu Arjun for being able to attend the pre-release event of ‘Varudu Kaavalenu’.