Samantha deletes her wedding clicks with Chaitanya

Top actress Samantha parted ways with Naga Chaitanya and the star couple announced their divorce recently after four years of marriage. Samantha has been quite active across the social media circles and is posting the clicks from her recent holidays while Naga Chaitanya has been staying away from strictly from social media post-breakup. In a shocking development, Samantha deleted all her wedding pictures from her social media handles. More than 100 pictures are removed by the actress which also includes the clicks from their holidays.

This clearly indicates that Samantha wants to erase all her memories with Chaitanya from their past. Samantha signed two new projects and she will commence shooting soon. Samantha is currently holidaying in Dubai along with her friends. Naga Chaitanya is shooting for Nagarjuna’s Bangarraju and he will complete the pending shoot of Thank You very soon.