Allu Arjun to romance two top beauties?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is shooting for Sukumar’s Pushpa and the film is announced for Christmas release this year. He will work with Sriram Venu in Icon which happens to be delayed by years. The pre-production work of the film is happening at a faster pace and an official launch of Icon will take place in September. Icon too will be a pan-Indian film and it will have two female leads. The makers are keen to rope in a Bollywood beauty for one of the roles.

From the past couple of days, there are rumors that Pooja Hegde and Rashmika Mandanna are finalized as the leading ladies which is untrue. Sriram Venu and his team are scouting for the actresses who are never paired beside Bunny in the past. The shoot commences in October and Icon releases next year. Dil Raju is the producer and Thaman is the music composer.