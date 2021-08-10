MAA Controversy: Megastar handles in Style

The President Elections of MAA created enough ruckus all over and the contestants attacked each other with their words. This did not go well with several big wigs of Telugu cinema who played a crucial role in making MAA an important body for Tollywood. After Hema released an audio byte, Naresh called the media for a meeting and explained about the controversy. Soon, Megastar Chiranjeevi penned a letter to Rebelstar Krishnam Raju to conduct the MAA Elections at the earliest to prevent the future controversies.

Before this, Megastar personally called all the contestants Prakash Raj, Manchu Vishnu, Jeevitha, Hema along with Naresh to stay calm till the completion of the elections. All the contestants decided to stay tightlipped and will not be available for media as per the instructions of Megastar. The elections of MAA are expected to take place in September. Chiranjeevi handled the MAA Controversy in style for now.