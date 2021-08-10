Prakash Raj suffers minor injuries

Vetera actor Prakash Raj has been shooting for Dhanush’s film in Chennai and the actor suffered minor injuries on the sets of the film. Prakash Raj flew to Hyderabad today and he will undergo a minor surgery for his fracture. Top doctor Guruva Reddy will conduct the surgery this evening. Prakash Raj took his social media page to inform about the accident. Prakash Raj is one of the busiest and highest paid actors of South Indian cinema.

In Tollywood, Prakash Raj is shooting for Krishna Vamsi’s Rangamarthanda. He is also playing an important role in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He is done with the shoots of Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe, KGF: Chapter 2 and Adivi Sesh’ Major.