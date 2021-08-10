Shooting of Vaisshnav Tej – SVCC film starts

By
Telugu360
-
0

Panja Vaisshnav Tej, who made an impressive debut as protagonist with Uppena, has commenced shooting for his next movie.

Produced by BVSN Prasad under SVCC banner, Bapineedu will be presenting the yet untitled movie, being touted as a family entertainer

The film is directed by Gireeshaaya, an erstwhile associate of director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Gireeshaaya had also helmed Tamil version of Arjun Reddy.

Ketika Sharma of Romantic fame is playing the female lead in the new film, while music is by Devi Sri Prasad and cinematography by Shamdat Sainudeen.

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here