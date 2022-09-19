Allu Arjun’s crucial meeting with Trivikram

Top actor Allu Arjun and top director Trivikram worked for films like Julayi, S/O Satyamurthy and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Their last collaboration Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was an industry hit and the duo decided to collaborate again after the stupendous success of Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Trivikram and Allu Arjun worked together for a commercial recently. Allu Arjun and Trivikram met recently and discussed about collaboration.

They discussed about the script and the film will start rolling next year. Allu Arjun will complete Pushpa: The Rule and Trivikram will complete Mahesh Babu’s film in this while. Allu Arjun is also holding talks with Atlee for a movie from a long time. There is no clarity about this film. Allu Arjun is keen to take up Trivikram’s film after he is done with Pushpa: The Rule. Haarika and Hassine Creations and Geetha Arts will jointly produce this prestigious project.