Varun Tej Stuns As Indian Airforce Officer

Among various genres, only countable movies were made on aviation department, because of the difficulties it has in making. Audiences are rejecting outrightly if movies are made unrealistically. Under these circumstances, Mega Prince Varun Tej announced to be doing a film set in Indian Air Force.

He is not a normal pilot, but an Indian Air Force Officer in VT13 to be helmed by first timer Shakti Pratap Singh. Varun Tej stuns as IAF officer in the poster where he is seen watching the fight crafts. Wears uniform, he is seen holding a helmet in his hand. Apparently, he is getting ready to enter the war zone.

VT13 celebrates the valour of Indian Airforce Officers on the big screen. The film’s story is inspired by true events and it will show one of the severest aerial attacks. Currently, Varun Tej is undergoing intense training to play the challenging character. The poster looks promising and it makes us wait inquisitively for the heroics of Varun Tej on screen.

Sony Pictures International Productions will produce the movie, in association with Renaissance Pictures. The regular shoot of VT13 commences from November this year, while the movie to be shot in Telugu-Hindi languages is planned for release in 2023. Today, the film’s opening was held with pooja ceremony.