Exclusive: Pawan Kalyan’s perfect plan from October

Powerstar Pawan Kalyan hasn’t attended his film shoots in the recent months. The actor’s upcoming films are kept on hold and the top actor is focused on the political activities of Janasena. With his bus tour getting delayed for now, Pawan Kalyan is all set for a busy year. He will join the sets of Sujeeth’s film in October and he allocated bulk dates for the film for the entire month of October. DVV Danayya and Trivikram will jointly produce this prestigious project.

Pawan Kalyan asked the team of Hari Hara Veera Mallu to plan a long schedule in the month of November. The entire Tollywood is aware of the financial hurdles of the film. Krish and his team are chalking out the plan so that the shoot resumes in November. If all goes well, Pawan Kalyan will complete a lengthy schedule of Hari Hara Veera Mallu in November. He will get back to Sujeeth’s film in December. Pawan Kalyan is also keen to commence the shoot of Vinodaya Sitam remake this year. More clarity about the remake is expected in the coming weeks. Pawan Kalyan for now is all set for a busy year.