TDP holds protest with bullock carts, cops foil rally

TDP planned a massive protest rally to the AP Assembly seeking justice to the farmers. The farmers’ wing of the TDP planned a rally to the Assembly with bullock carts from various parts of Krishna, NTR, Guntur and Palnadu districts.

However, the police arrested the TDP farmers’ wing leaders at different places and stopped the party leaders from taking out the protest rally.

The TDP MLAs and the MLCs also planned a bullock cart rally from Mandadam village to the Assembly alleging that Jagan Mohan Reddy had betrayed the farmers in the state. However, the police stopped the bullock carts and removed bullocks from the carts.

But, the TDP MLAs and the MLCs took the carts over their shoulders and pulled them up to the Assembly gate raising slogans against the government and the chief minister. They demanded that Jagan Mohan Reddy resign as he failed to protect the interests of the farmers.

MLAs led by party State unit chief K Atchennaidu and MLCs led by Nara Lokesh pulled the carts leading the party MLAs and the MLCs. They alleged that the Jagan Mohan Reddy government had failed to help the farming community.

The TDP MLAs and the MLCs also alleged that several farmers were committing suicide because of the lack of support from the government.