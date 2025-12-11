x
Allu Arjun’s December Break in USA

Published on December 11, 2025

Allu Arjun’s December Break in USA

Icon Star Allu Arjun is shooting for Atlee’s film which happens to be one of the most expensive films of Indian cinema. The recent schedule of the film has been completed and Allu Arjun returned back to Hyderabad. There are no upcoming schedules planned for Allu Arjun this month. However, Atlee will be shooting for some of the episodes that do not need Allu Arjun in December. Allu Arjun is scheduled to spend the rest of the month of December in USA.

He will fly to the USA this weekend and he will return back to Hyderabad after New Year. He will be monitoring the VFX work of Atlee’s film in the USA. A team is working from the USA and Bunny will personally monitor the work. Apart from this, he will holiday in the USA during Christmas, New Year and he will spend time with his close friends residing in the USA. Allu Arjun is also in discussion for several new projects and his next project will be announced next year. Allu Arjun and Atlee film is expected to release in summer 2027.

