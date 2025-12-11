x
Switch to: తెలుగు
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Hebah Patel In Black Outfit
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics
View all stories
Home > Politics

AP Cabinet Clears Key Amaravati Projects and Major Investment Proposals

Published on December 11, 2025 by swathy

TRENDING

image
AP Cabinet Clears Key Amaravati Projects and Major Investment Proposals
image
A Big Request for the Team of Dhurandhar
image
Telangana High Court cancels Ticket Hike GO for Akhanda2
image
Karthi’s Film Stands Postponed
image
Pinnelli Brothers Surrender in Double Murder Case

AP Cabinet Clears Key Amaravati Projects and Major Investment Proposals

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, which met in Amaravati on Thursday, approved several major proposals that are expected to accelerate the development of the state capital and boost economic activity across districts. The meeting cleared a total of 44 agenda items, signalling a renewed push for infrastructure, industry and public welfare.

Green Signal for Lok Bhavan and Core Capital Infrastructure

One of the most significant decisions was the approval for major constructions in the Amaravati capital region. The Cabinet cleared plans for the new Lok Bhavan, which will function as the Raj Bhavan, along with an Assembly Darbar Hall, the Governor’s office, two guest houses and residential quarters for government employees. These projects form a crucial part of the capital’s core administrative design.

The government also approved works worth Rs 532 crore to connect the Seed Access Road with National Highway 16. Officials said the link would improve mobility and support long-term planning for the capital region.

Large-Scale Municipal Projects Across the State

The Cabinet gave administrative sanction for 506 municipal projects at an estimated cost of Rs 9,500 crore. These projects will focus on strengthening civic infrastructure in urban areas, including roads, water supply, sanitation and town development initiatives.

Over Rs 20,000 Crore Investments Approved

The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) had recently cleared investment proposals worth Rs 20,444 crore. The Cabinet has now formally endorsed these plans. A total of 26 companies are expected to set up operations in Andhra Pradesh, creating nearly 56,000 jobs. Officials highlighted that these investments reflect growing confidence in the state’s industrial ecosystem.

Other Key Decisions

The Cabinet also approved maintenance works for the check dam on the Paleru river in Kuppam. It discussed amendments proposed for the Andhra Pradesh Prisons Department Act. In the tribal welfare sector, the Cabinet sanctioned promotions for 417 language pundits, who will now be elevated to the role of school assistants.

With approvals across capital development, industrial expansion and administrative reforms, the latest Cabinet meeting marks a decisive step in Andhra Pradesh’s push for balanced growth and improved governance.

Previous A Big Request for the Team of Dhurandhar
else

TRENDING

image
A Big Request for the Team of Dhurandhar
image
Telangana High Court cancels Ticket Hike GO for Akhanda2
image
Karthi’s Film Stands Postponed

Latest

image
AP Cabinet Clears Key Amaravati Projects and Major Investment Proposals
image
A Big Request for the Team of Dhurandhar
image
Telangana High Court cancels Ticket Hike GO for Akhanda2
image
Karthi’s Film Stands Postponed
image
Pinnelli Brothers Surrender in Double Murder Case

Most Read

image
AP Cabinet Clears Key Amaravati Projects and Major Investment Proposals
image
Pinnelli Brothers Surrender in Double Murder Case
image
Messi’s Hyderabad Visit Sparks Debate Over ₹10 Lakh Meet-and-Greet Fee

Related Articles

Hebah Patel In Black Outfit Revanth And Salman At Indian Supercross Racing League Season2 Vaishanavi Chaithanya Spotted at Epic Movie first look Launch Keerthy Suresh  Snapped at Revolver Rita Movie Promotions in Hyd Rashi Singh In Paanch Minar Movie Promotions Bhagyashri Borse In Andhra King Taluka Promotions Sai Pallavi Photo Dairy Disha Patani’s Chaand Look with golden rays Meenakshi Chaudhary Brings Fire In Red Outfit Amrutha Chowdary at Movie Promotions Dhanya Balakrishna Latest Photoshoot Anu Emmanuel for The GirlFriend Movie Promotions Chandini Chowdary at Santhana Prapthirasthu Event Samanth In Signature Alchemy Launch Event Maanasa Choudhary In Aaryan Movie Press Meet Shraddha Srinath In Aaryan Press Meet Ravi Teja at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Suriya at Mass Jathara Pre release Event Sree Leela at Mass Jathara Pre release EVent Nara Rohith – Sirisha Lella Haldi Pics