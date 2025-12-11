AP Cabinet Clears Key Amaravati Projects and Major Investment Proposals

The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet, which met in Amaravati on Thursday, approved several major proposals that are expected to accelerate the development of the state capital and boost economic activity across districts. The meeting cleared a total of 44 agenda items, signalling a renewed push for infrastructure, industry and public welfare.

Green Signal for Lok Bhavan and Core Capital Infrastructure

One of the most significant decisions was the approval for major constructions in the Amaravati capital region. The Cabinet cleared plans for the new Lok Bhavan, which will function as the Raj Bhavan, along with an Assembly Darbar Hall, the Governor’s office, two guest houses and residential quarters for government employees. These projects form a crucial part of the capital’s core administrative design.

The government also approved works worth Rs 532 crore to connect the Seed Access Road with National Highway 16. Officials said the link would improve mobility and support long-term planning for the capital region.

Large-Scale Municipal Projects Across the State

The Cabinet gave administrative sanction for 506 municipal projects at an estimated cost of Rs 9,500 crore. These projects will focus on strengthening civic infrastructure in urban areas, including roads, water supply, sanitation and town development initiatives.

Over Rs 20,000 Crore Investments Approved

The State Investment Promotion Board (SIPB) had recently cleared investment proposals worth Rs 20,444 crore. The Cabinet has now formally endorsed these plans. A total of 26 companies are expected to set up operations in Andhra Pradesh, creating nearly 56,000 jobs. Officials highlighted that these investments reflect growing confidence in the state’s industrial ecosystem.

Other Key Decisions

The Cabinet also approved maintenance works for the check dam on the Paleru river in Kuppam. It discussed amendments proposed for the Andhra Pradesh Prisons Department Act. In the tribal welfare sector, the Cabinet sanctioned promotions for 417 language pundits, who will now be elevated to the role of school assistants.

With approvals across capital development, industrial expansion and administrative reforms, the latest Cabinet meeting marks a decisive step in Andhra Pradesh’s push for balanced growth and improved governance.