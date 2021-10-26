Allu Arjun’s Icon lands in trouble again

Stylish Star Allu Arjun announced Icon long ago and Sriram Venu is on the board as director. The film was put on hold and the duo went ahead with their other commitments. After the super success of Vakeel Saab, Allu Arjun and Sriram Venu discussed about Icon once again and the project was back on to the track. The final draft was locked and the pre-production work commenced recently. Some of the top technicians are roped in for the film and an official announcement was due.

Soon, Allu Arjun had change of plans and he decided to go ahead with Boyapati Srinu’s film. He also has the sequel for Pushpa in hands. The latest happening says that Allu Arjun decided to go ahead with Pushpa 2 and Boyapati’s films. The real reasons why he ignored Icon are yet to be known. Sriram Venu and Dil Raju are holding talks about Icon and other projects for now. More details awaited.