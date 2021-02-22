Allu Arjun’s intense efforts for Pushpa

For the first time in the recent times, Stylish Star Allu Arjun is stepping into a de-glam role. His look as a lorry driver surprised his fans and audience. With curly hair and a thick beard, Allu Arjun looked his best for the mass role and he is currently shooting for the film in Tenkasi, Tamil Nadu. Pushpa directed by Sukumar is the costliest film made in Bunny’s career. The actor is said to be spending three and a half hours for his looks on a regular basis. It is taking two hours to put the makeup and Bunny is spending one and a half hour to remove the look.

To get the right skin tone, a lot of effort is kept. Sukumar and his team took months to design the look of Bunny after which special makeup artists are hired. Allu Arjun is now landing on the sets well in advance and is leaving the sets after everyone is out from the sets. He will also be seen sporting a lungi in several scenes in Pushpa. An action episode is shot in Tenkasi and the shoot will soon shift to Kerala. Rashmika Madanna is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad is the music director. Mythri Movie Makers are the producers and Pushpa is announced for August 13th release.