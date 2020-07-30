Allu Arjun’s next film announcement tomorrow?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is one actor who spends ample time listening to scripts. Taking the advantage of the unexpected coronavirus pandemic break, Allu Arjun has been listening to a number of scripts. There are strong speculations that Allu Arjun will be joining hands with Koratala Siva for an action entertainer for his 21st film after Pushpa. The big announcement about the project would be made tomorrow as per the update.

Allu Arjun’s home banner Geetha Arts is expected to produce this prestigious film. Allu Arjun who never takes a call on his upcoming projects quite early is making an announcement for the first time. Allu Arjun will be seen playing a student leader in this mass entertainer that will start rolling after Allu Arjun completes Pushpa and Koratala Siva completes Acharya.