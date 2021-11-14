Allu Arjun’s Pushpa clears Bollywood Hurdles

The makers of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa sold off the Hindi rights for Goldmines Telefilms even before the shoot of the film commenced. Allu Arjun and Sukumar announced their plans for pan-Indian release after the shoot commenced. The makers have been holding talks with Goldmines Films and it was quite tough to amend the deal. After a series of discussions, the makers finally cracked the deal. Goldmines will now have a lion’s share in theatrical profits of the film and Mythri Movie Makers will have to invest a bomb on the Hindi theatrical release.

Though the film is carrying terrific expectations in Telugu, there are no distributors for the Hindi version. Though the talks are on, the release expenses have to be borne by the makers for sure. Allu Arjun also wants some aggressive promotions in Hindi. A grand event of Pushpa is planned to take place in Dubai in December. The shooting portions of Pushpa are expected to be completed before the end of this month.

Sukumar is completely focused on the post-production work of the film. Rashmika Mandanna is the heroine and Devi Sri Prasad composed the music. Pushpa is gearing up for a record release on December 17th in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam languages.