Balakrishna’s Akhanda Trailer: High Voltage Actioner

Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu are teaming up for the third time with Akhanda, a high voltage action entertainer. The trailer of Akhanda is out today and it looks packed with loud action. Boyapati Sreenu seems to have continued with his genre of action. Balakrishna roars loud in two roles in the film and some of the episodes look intense. Srikanth who is playing the lead antagonist is well transformed and presented. The trailer hints that Balayya and Boyapati are ready with a treat for the masses. Thaman’s background score is an asset for the trailer of Akhanda.

But the trailer hints that Akhanda is packed with overloaded action and may not appeal to all the sections. The trailer is focused completely on action and did not reveal much about the other elements. The dialogues and presentation are excellent in the trailer. Pragya Jaiswal and Poorna are the leading ladies. Jagapathi Babu has an important role in this action entertainer. Miryala Ravinder Reddy produced Akhanda under Dwaraka Creations and the film is heading for a wide release on December 2nd across the globe.