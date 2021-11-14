Salman Khan to shake leg with Chiranjeevi

It is clear that Bollywood Superstar Salman Khan will be playing an extended cameo in Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming movie God Father. The shoot commenced recently and Salman will join the sets soon and he will complete his portions in a single schedule. In his brief role, Salman Khan and Chiranjeevi will shake their leg together for a song in the movie. The film’s music composer Thaman is all excited and composed a peppy number for the situation.

It was the director Mohan Raja’s idea to rope in Salman Khan for the role. Chiranjeevi called up Salman Khan and the top Bollywood actor could not refuse the offer. God Father is the official remake of Malayalam blockbuster Lucifer and it releases next year. The film is produced by NV Prasad and Ram Charan jointly. Chiranjeevi is done with the shoot of Acharya that will release on February 4th 2022. He signed Bhola Shankar and Bobby’s film which will commence shoot in November and December respectively.