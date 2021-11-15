Bigg boss 5: No elimination as Jessie leaves due to ill health

Bigg boss season 5 is going on good though not as great as it could have been. Now the show is in its 10th week. Today Jessie left the house due to ill health. Details as follows.

Jessie left the house due to ill health:

In Bigg boss show there are some recurring themes. Some of the housemates leaving the house due to ill health and in such cases, other candidates who were supposed to be evicted from the house getting saved is one such recurring theme. In Bigg boss Telugu, Gangavva and Noel left due to ill health in the previous seasons. In this season Jessie got health issues. He has been suffering from Vertigo and has not been able to perform in the tasks. As he informed the same to Bigg boss, Bigg boss told him he had to leave the house. But actually he was put in the secret house and further medical tests have been performed on him. After seeing the final medical reports, doctors advised him to leave the house for immediate physical treatment.

No elimination as per voting:

Siri, Sunny, Ravi, Manas and Kajal were in the nominations this week. Sunny was saved in the previous episode itself. Out of the others, Siri and Ravi were saved in this episode. Finally when Manas and Kajal, who reportedly got the least voting , went for the final round of elimination process, both got saved. Then Nagarjuna revealed to the house that Jessie will be leaving the house due to ill health.

Jessie’s advice to the housemates:

Jessie got a chance to talk to the housemates individually and privately. Jessie told Sunny to focus on individual game and be watchful of his own words. Jessie appreciated Manas’s way of thinking and asked him to keep up the good performance. He reprimanded Kajal for not playing the game the right way. Kajal, who followed the Bigg boss show in other languages for many seasons understood that these words are not from Jessie but from the Bigg boss makers themselves. Jessie appreciated Annie for being a fighter. He corrected Priyanka for doing sacrifices all the time and not playing the game for her self. He rightly pointed that she is losing the image among the audiences who once saw her as an inspirational figure.

Jessie predicted Sriram to be in top 5 and asked him to continue the game as he has already been doing. Jessie spoke to Ravi and he advised him to not give up during the tasks. He corrected Siri too for her mistakes in the task. He appreciated Shanmukh too for playing nicely in the house till date.

Overall it was a good episode.