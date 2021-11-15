Govt advisor busy in Kadapa as Jagan battles PRC protests

He has been appointed as the Chief Minister’s adviser for a specific purpose. But, when the CM needed him most, he was found busy attending felicitations. Not just that. He even tried to distance himself from the very issue in which he was supposed to assist the CM. While the issue became a burning one, he was away in Kadapa.

We are talking about AP Government’s advisor Chandrasekhara Reddy. He was an employees union leader and has great influence on the employees due to his work. CM Jagan wanted his advice on matters of employees. So, he was appointed as the adviser to the Government of Andhra Pradesh. But soon after his appointment, the issue of PRC for the government employees cropped up and the employees began raising their voice.

Recently, the government employees staged a five-hour sit-in in the secretariat demanding immediate announcement and implementation of the PRC. This was unprecedented as usually the union leaders hold talks with the government and solve their issues. But this time, the employees staged protests without even bothering to talk to the government. Strangely, the advisor appointed for the specific purpose of assisting the government was found missing.

Reddy was busy attending felicitation functions in Kadapa district. He neither advised the government nor held talks with the employees unions. Sources say that except AP NGOs association, several other unions were opposed to Reddy and hence Reddy did not have any leverage with these unions. So, he chose to keep off from the whole issue. Thus, the advisor did not involve himself in an area where the government needed him most.