Allu Arjun’s special Telugu Lessons

Stylish Star Allu Arjun is a shattered man after he was left in shock with the sudden demise of his uncle. The actor returned back to Hyderabad recently and started working on his next film that will be directed by Sukumar. A new look is designed and a sketch of his look is already prepared. Allu Arjun is working on his looks and he is getting trained in Chittoor accent for the film.

He hired a trainer and is taking classes to turn fluent in the Chittoor accent. The regular shoot of the film commences from February. This untitled film deals with red sandalwood smuggling that happens in Seshachala forests. Some crucial episodes will be shot across the thick forests of Bangkok and Vikarabad in the coming days. Rashmika Mandanna is the leading lady and Devi Sri Prasad is composing the music. This big-budget project is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.