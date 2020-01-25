Prabhas20: Makers extra cautious about sets

Young Rebelstar Prabhas joined the sets of his next film that is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. As many as 25 different sets are erected for the film’s shoot. With several big-budget films falling prey for leaks, the makers of this project imposed tight security on the sets. Right from Prabhas to the actors and technicians, no one is allowed to carry their mobile phones on to the sets of the film. Photography is strictly prohibited and a team from the movie unit is specially monitoring the sets every minute.

With the makers investing a bomb on the sets, they are not in a mood to see leaked pictures across social media and other platforms. Lavish sets of Europe are erected in Annapurna Studios and Tellapur for the film’s shoot. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady and the film is aimed for release next year. Made on a budget of Rs 150 crores, the film is produced by UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies jointly.