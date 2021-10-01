Allu brothers unveils Allu Ramalingaiah’s statue

Allu family owns a land in the costliest Kokapet region in Hyderabad. The construction of Allu Studios is happening after a groundbreaking ceremony took place last year. Allu Arjun along with his brothers Bobby and Sirish unveiled the statue of his grandfather and legendary actor Allu Ramalingaiah garu in the premises. Allu Arjun shared a click from the event.

“He was our pride and will continue to be a part of our journey at Allu Studios,” told Allu Arjun. The actor is busy with the shoot of Pushpa and the film hits the screens soon. He has a strong lineup of films which will be announced officially soon.