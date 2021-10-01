Harish meet Vivek: Sets off speculation in Telangana politics

Is the TRS planning something very big to upset the BJP’s plans in Huzurabad? Is it trying to lure former MP and money-bag politico G Vivek into the TRS. If Vivek is lured into the BJP, the party would be left without a major funder for the party. So, the reports that TRS minister and KCR’s nephew Harish Rao met Vivek secretly at the latter’s residence are causing disquiet in the BJP.

Highly placed sources say that Harish Rao went over to Vivek’s house late in the night and invited him into the TRS. Vivek is an important cog in the BJP wheel as he is from the scheduled caste and is big leader. Also, he owns V6 TV channel and Velugu newspaper. An industrialist, Vivek is very useful to the BJP. However, of late, he is upset with the BJP over not getting the kind of importance that he deserves. He is unhappy over not getting a favourable response on Rajya Sabha seat.So, the TRS is trying capitalise on this discontent.

Sources say that the TRS has offered him a Rajya Sabha seat. In return, he would have to join the party. While one does not know what Vivek’s response is. But if Vivek leaves the BJP, it would be a big blow for the party especially at a time when the Huzurabad bypolls are round the corner.

Vivek, who comes from a diehard Congress family, joined the TRS when the Telangana agitation was at its peak. However, the TRS marginalised him and forced him out of the party. He went back to the Congress and then joined the BJP. He has been playing a key role in the BJP affairs and is said to have played a key role in getting Eatala Rajender into the BJP.