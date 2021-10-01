Is this the real reason for KCR’s frequent Delhi visits?

What was the special mission of KCR in Delhi? Why did he spend close to 15 days in Delhi in September? Why did he meet the same set of ministers again and again? What did he discuss with them? These questions are now being hotly debated in political circles.

If highly placed sources are to be believed, the major issue that KCR had taken up with the Central government was not Krishna waters or fund allocation for Telangana. The major issue, according to them, was the hiking of the number of assembly seats in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. As per the AP reorganisation act, the number of assembly seats in Telangana should be hiked from 119 to 153 and those of Andhra Pradesh from 175 to 225. But, though it has been eight years since the state was divided, the Centre has done nothing on that count.

KCR wants the MLA seats increased to contain dissidence within the party and to ensure that most of the defectors are accommodated. He is of the opinion that a small amendment to the Reorganisation Act would suffice to hike the number of seats. It is with this demand that he had met Amit Shah twice in two days. But the Centre has already clarified that there would not be any constituency delimitation till 2026 anywhere except Jammu and Kashmir.

KCR is desperate for an increase in the number of seats. YS Jagan on the other hand seems to be not so desperate because he hasn’t encouraged defections into his party from either the TDP or the BJP. But, KCR has to accommodate the defectors even while taking care of the loyal party workers. It is this compulsion that is forcing him to visit Delhi again and again to convince the BJP top bosses.