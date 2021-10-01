Crucial October for Telugu Cinema

After the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the exhibition industry in Telugu states is back to the track and there are several prominent releases in the recent weeks. Despite the barrier of ticket pricing issue in Andhra Pradesh, Telugu cinema is gearing up for a big bet in October. Sai Tej’s Republic is the first time that is hitting the screens today. The film is carrying good expectations. His brother Vaisshnav Tej will be testing his luck with his second film Kondapolam and the film is hitting the screens on October 8th. Krish directed the movie and Rakul Preet Singh is the leading lady.

Dasara weekend will have a bunch of releases. Sharwanand and Siddharth starter Maha Samudram is high on expectations and the film releases on October 14th. Akhil’s Most Eligible Bachelor is releasing on October 15th. Roshan’s Pelli SandaD is also getting ready for October 15th release. Naga Shaurya’s Varudu Kaavalenu stands postponed and the film is gearing up for October 22nd release. Dil Raju’s nephew Ashish is making his debut with Rowdy Boys and the film may release on October 29th. The expected theatrical business for these films is close to Rs 90 crores.