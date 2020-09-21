Alludu Adhurs Shoot Recommences

Bellamkonda Sai Srinivas and Santosh Srinivas’s first combination film Alludu Adhurs shoot has recommenced today in Hyderabad. Prakash Raj who is playing a vital role is also taking part in the shoot alongside Bellamkonda Srinivas.

Thankfully, many stars and filmmakers started shooting their films as cine workers are workless for last few months.

While teaser of Alludu Adhurs will be out soon, theatrical release of the film will be for Sankranthi. Already, first look poster received positive response.

Billed to be a hilarious action entertainer, Alludu Adhurs will feature Nabha Natesh and Anu Emmanuel playing female leads. Sonu Sood will be seen in an important role in the film made under Sumanth Movie Productions Banner. Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is the music director.