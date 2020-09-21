Pic Talk: Samantha’s stunning pose

Samantha Akkineni is a fitness freak and the actress loves to hit the gym on a regular basis. The actress is also practicing yoga and started growing organic food on her terrace. A stunning pose of the actress from her latest gym session is being circulated across the internet. To bring awareness among the youth, Samantha is joining hands with Upasana Kamineni and they are expected to unfold the surprise very soon. Samantha is completely focused on her fitness during this coronavirus break and she even floated her own clothing chain. The actress is expected to resume the shoot of her next film from October. Samantha will work with Ashwin Saravanan and the film is a pan Indian project. Sony Pictures India will produce this film.

