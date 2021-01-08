Alludu Adhurs to get preponed

Bellamkonda Sreenivas is all set to test his luck with a mass entertainer Alludu Adhurs. Though the trailer hinted that the film offers nothing new, it made it clear that the film is stuffed with all the commercial ingredients. The makers announced that Alludu Adhurs would hit the screens on January 15th. With Ravi Teja’s Krack preponed, the makers of Alludu Adhurs are keen to prepone the film and release it on January 14th and the film may clash with Ram’s upcoming release RED.

With Sankranthi festival falling on January 14th, the makers of Alludu Adhurs are considering the new date. Things will be finalized this weekend and an official announcement would be made soon. Alludu Adhurs is directed by Santosh Srinivas. Bellamkonda Sreenivas, Nabha Natesh, Anu Emmanuel, Sonu Sood and Prakash Raj played the lead roles. Devi Sri Prasad composed the music and background score for Alludu Adhurs.