BJP-Jagan-TDP giving a new definition to Marxism

Except the Left parties, all the other main political parties in Andhra Pradesh are right now busy with the politics of religion. The Ramatheertham incident appears to be the only burning issue for these parties. The common people’s problems, Coronavirus troubles, price rise and all such issues took a back seat.

Commentators are wondering whether the rival parties have forgotten their basic duty to serve and guide the people in the right direction. All the parties are indulging in the only task of inflaming religious feelings to gain vote bank benefits. The BJP has its own strong Hindu line. CM Jaganmohan Reddy is known for his party’s open pro-Christian policies. Even the TDP and the Jana Sena have joined this rat race now.

Analysts point out that obviously, the BJP, Jagan Reddy and Chandrababu were giving a new definition to Marxism. This is not about the Marxist ideals that are followed by the Left parties. But it is about following the famous quotation of Karl Marx that ‘religion is the opium of the people’. All the major parties in AP are now busy using religion as an opium to indulge and win over vote bank politics in the State.

Going by the present mood, the temple attacks and the Ramatheertham incident are likely to dominate the political discussions for a long time to come. Even if it goes to the backstage, the BJP will use all its divisive tactics to bring religion to the forefront this time.