Summer 2021: Jam-packed with Releases

Tollywood missed a crucial year in their chart because of the coronavirus pandemic. Sankranthi 2021 is packed with interesting films but most of the top stars of Telugu cinema opted out for summer release as there is no 100 percent occupancy granted for theatres. Right from Chiranjeevi’s Acharya to Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab and Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam, there is a list of films that will release during the season. Nithiin’s Rang De would mark the first summer release on March 26th. Pawan Kalyan’s comeback film Vakeel Saab is gearing up for April 2nd release.

Nani completed the shoot of Tuck Jagadish and the film hits the screens on April 16th. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s social drama Acharya locked May 7th as its release date. Nandamuri Balakrishna and Boyapati Srinu’s mass entertainer too is gearing up for May release. Prabhas’ romantic saga Radhe Shyam may have its release by the end of May or during June. Venkatesh’s Naarappa, Rana Daggubati’s Viraata Parvam, Vijay Devarakonda’s Fighter, Naga Chaitanya’s Love Story, Varun Tej’s boxing drama, Sharwanand’s bi-lingual, Sai Dharam Tej’s Republic, Gopichand’s Seetimaar and many other films are getting ready for summer release.

A heap of films are aimed for summer this year and Tollywood is expected to have a jam-packed summer 2021.