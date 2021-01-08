Adityanath performing better than Nilam to impress Jagan?

Nilam Sawhney faced criticism that she did not act independently as AP Chief Secretary and merely surrendered to the demands of the ruling YCP. As a result, she was forced to even appear before the High Court. Now, Adityanath Das has taken over as the AP CS and he has become controversial within days because of his statements and GOs.

In a latest statement, Adityanath said that some forces were scheming and conspiring to defame the Jagan Reddy Government. They were doing so only because of their jealousy that the YCP Government was going ahead at a jet speed by implementing welfare and development programmes equally good. Analysts ask how a Chief Secretary can talk vaguely without specific information about the forces that are destabilising.

Soon, comments have started saying that Adityanath is obviously taking the YCP appeasement policy to the next level. He is performing even better than Nilam Sawhney in impressing the Chief Minister. In his position as Chief Secretary, Adityanath is not hesitating to make political comments.

What more, a new GO was issued straightaway saying that health, education and agriculture were badly hit during 2014-`19. That was to say that it happened during the TDP regime. The GO openly said that the previous TDP Government’s inefficient policy had damaged the State.

No doubt, new trends are coming under Adityanath that may erase the difference between a GO and a ruling party’s political statement.