Amara Raja furthers commitment in AP, plans to set up new plant

Mangal Industries Ltd (MIL), the second largest subsidiary of the $1.5 billion Amara Raja Group, today announced the setting up of a new plant in Tenepalli, Chittoor District, Andhra Pradesh.

The new plant reinforces Amara Raja’s commitment in Andhra Pradesh where it has been in existence for more than three decades, and with over 15,000 employees, it is the largest employment provider in the region.

The new facility with an overall investment of about Rs 250 crore will be spread across 2.15 lakh sqft. A design-led manufacturing company, Mangal Industries serves a broad spectrum of industries with deep-domain expertise in auto components, metal fabrication, battery components, tool works, storage solutions and custom fabrication. It is a multi-product company that lists some of the largest brands in the country as its customers. Currently, the company employs over 3000 people spread across its nine manufacturing facilities.

Amara Raja Group Co-Founder Jayadev Galla said, “We are committed to increasing our manufacturing footprint in this region, and in turn providing employment opportunities to the local population. This reinforces our commitment to creating non-migratory jobs for more people. Through this new facility in Tenepalli, we are looking at creating 1,000 additional jobs in the region.”

Harshavardhana Gourineni, Director, Mangal Industries said, “Continuing with our focus on sustainable energy, this plant will manufacture components for the renewable energy sector like solar power as well as other custom fabrication products. It will also support our entry into new segments and product lines.”

The work on the new plant will start immediately subject to receiving necessary approvals from the government of Andhra Pradesh, he added.