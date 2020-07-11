Amara Raja Group goes to High Court against Govt order

One by one, most of the industrial groups are knocking at the doors of the courts against the policies of the Jaganmohan Reddy government. Global solar companies have already been fighting legal battles. The Navayuga Group once approached the court on the Polavaram project issue. Now, the Amara Raja Batteries major company has gone to the High Court seeking justice in the face of political victimisation by the Jagan Reddy regime. The company asked the Court for cancelling the AP Government’s order regarding the lands.

It may be recalled that Amara Raja Group belongs to MP Galla Jayadev family. The ruling YCP has been bringing pressure on the Galla family for shifting loyalty. As they were not yielding, the Jagan Reddy regime issued orders to take back 253 acres that were allotted to Amara Raja Batteries in Chittoor district.

The High Court heard the case today and reserved its orders. The company was asserting that they were strictly adhering to the agreement reached with the Government. The remaining acres would also be used for the future expansion of their project. But, now the government’s latest order has come as a rude shock to the company. Ever since coming to power, the CM has been relentlessly targetting all Opposition leaders who have got industries, mines and businesses. It is becoming more and more difficult for rival leaders to continue in politics because of unchecked political victimisation.