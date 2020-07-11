Aha gets a Mega Shock

Mega Producer Allu Aravind has been sweating out for his digital platform Aha. The shows received a mixed response after which Allu Aravind started approaching top directors for projects. Megastar Chiranjeevi’s elder daughter Sushmita is all set to make her debut as a producer with a web series. Mega fans and Tollywood circles assumed that the web series which is a crime thriller will release on Allu Aravind’s digital platform Aha.

But leaving many in shock and surprise, Mega daughter inked a deal with Zee5. Oy fame Anand Ranga is the director and the shoot of this web series started recently in Hyderabad following all the social distancing guidelines. Goldbox Entertainment are the producers and Exchange of Fire is the title considered. Prakash Raj and Sampath Raj will be seen in the lead roles in this investigative cop drama.