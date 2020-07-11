KCR moves back to Pragathi Bhavan

Putting speculations over his health condition to rest, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has finally moved to his official residence Pragathi Bhavan on Saturday.

The social media was abuzz with the mysterious disappearance of the CM after 30 employees of Pragathi Bhavan were tested positive for Covid-19. There were reports that the CM had moved to his farm house in Gajwel along with his family members.

Doubts were raised about KCR’s health after his colleagues tested positive for the infection, including Home Minister Mahamood Ali and three legislators.

State Congress leaders Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jeevan Reddy had raised doubts over the health of the Chief Minister and accused KCR of “hiding” in his farm house at a time the state was going through severe financial and health crisis due to the pandemic.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee working president and Malkajgiri MLA Revanth Reddy took to his Twitter handle demanding that the health ministry release a bulletin on the health condition of KCR.

The CM made his last public appearance at PV Ghat on Neckalace Road on June 28 where he had announced former PM PV Narasimha Rao centenary celebrations. However, KCR had not been active in public programmes or daily press briefings.

A petitioner moved the Telangana High Court seeking to know the reasons behind the disappearance of KCR. The petitioner, Naveen alias Teenmar Mallanna, had filed a Mandamus writ petition in the Telangana High Court seeking the whereabouts of the Chief Minister.