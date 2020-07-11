CM Jagan blackmailing all BC castes’ leaders, says TDP

Telugu Desam Party MLA Nimmala Ramanaidu has alleged that the backward classes leaders belonging to Velama, Yadava, Fishermen, Koppula Velama and other castes came under severe attack under the Jagan Reddy oppressive regime. All the 139 BC castes were now unsafe and insecure because of the unchecked suppression of their leadership at every level. If any of these castes do not surrender to the YCP, they were being put to severe harassment and punishments.

The TDP leader said the BC leaders, who have not a single case against them prior to 2019, were now being harassed with false cases and arrests. Atchannaidu, a Velama by caste, was facing a witch-hunt from Jagan regime just because he was not surrendering to the ruling party. Kollu Ravindra, a Fisherman by caste, served as a former Minister having no case against him. But he was being harassed with false charges in a murder case.

Mr. Ramanaidu described Yanamala Ramakrishnudu as a prominent Yadava leader who served the state in different capacities and for a long time as the Finance Minister. Such a senior leader was now implicated in an SC, ST atrocities case just for attending and blessing a couple at their marriage function. Ayyanna Pathrudu, a Koppula Velama by caste, was known for his spotless political career for over 40 years. He was implicated in an unlikely Nirbhaya case.

Stating that Jagan Reddy’s blackmail politics were endless, Mr. Ramanaidu said that former minister Pithani Satyanarayana, a Setti Balija by caste, was being targetted now just because he was no succumbing to the YCP political pressures. Pithani was a senior leader with a good track record coming from YSR and Rosaiah period itself. Now, Jagan regime was harassing Pithani in order to separate him from TDP so as to reduce the Opposition party’s influence among the Setti Balija community. Even now, 80 per cent of this community were supporting the TDP which was major reason for YCP’s latest offensives against Pithani.

The TDP legislator flayed the YCP for ‘pursuing bankrupt politics’ going by how the ruling party was attacking businesses of TDP leaders so as to blackmail and lure them. One TDP MLA was punished with cancellation of industrial incentives but immediately after joining the YCP, the MLA was given Rs. 8 Cr funds under the incentives programme.