Invoke PD Act against those selling spurious seeds, says KCR from Pragathi Bhavan

Hours after moving back to Pragathi Bhavan from his Gajwel farm house on Saturday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held a high-level meeting with agriculture officials to discuss a host of issues including the Rythu Bandhu scheme.

With spurious seeds issue becoming a menace to the farming community, the chief minister asked the officials concerned to take stringent measures to keep a tight rein on those selling spurious seeds.

He expressed displeasure over the reports that spurious seeds were being sold in several districts especially in Nalgonda, Warangal and Khammam. He directed the officials concerned to invoke the provisions of Preventive Detention (PD) Act against the suppliers and sellers of spurious seeds in the state.

Minister for Agriculture S Niranjan Reddy, Rythu Bandhu Samithi chairman P Rajeshwar Reddy, Secretary (Agriculture) B. Janardhan Reddy, several top level agricultural officials and functionaries of Seed Development Corporations are learnt have taken part in the meeting.

This is the first meeting KCR held with officials at Pragathi Bhavan, fourteen days after he moved to his Gajwel farm house after 30 employees at his official residence were tested Covid-19 positive.

KCR had made his last public appearance at PV Ghat on Neckalace Road on June 28 where he had announced former PM PV Narasimha Rao centenary celebrations.

The CM had not been active in public programmes or daily press briefings since, triggering speculations over his health condition.

Doubts were raised about KCR’s health after his colleagues tested positive for the infection, including Home Minister Mahamood Ali and three legislators. State Congress leaders Uttam Kumar Reddy and Jeevan Reddy had raised doubts over the health of the Chief Minister and accused KCR of “hiding” in his farm house at a time the state was going through severe financial and health crisis due to the pandemic.