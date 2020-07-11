Samantha takes up Nagarjuna’s challenge

Actor Samantha Akkineni accepted the ‘Green Challenge’ nominated by her father-in-law and actor Akkineni Nagarjuna by planting saplings at her residence in Jubilee Hills on Saturday.

Samantha is the latest Tollywood star to take part in the green challenge initiative being spearheaded by TRS Rajya Sabha member Joginpally Santosh Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Samantha Akkineni thanked Santosh Kumar for starting a commendable challenge which helps the environment.

“The green challenge is a superb weapon to counter the growing pollution. It is especially important to plant sapling in these times of corona.Given the present scenario, it is really important that we take proper care of the environment. I appeal to all my fans to take up this challenge and voluntarily plant saplings. My father-in-law threw the green challenge and I have completed the same. I urge everyone to plant at least three saplings. The green challenge is a brilliant initiative to save our environment,” Samantha said.

After planting three saplings, Samantha threw the green challenge to her co-stars Keerthy Suresh and Rashmika Madanna.

Earlier, Nagarjuna accepted the Green Challenge thrown at him by TRS Rajya Sabha member Santosh Kumar.

Nagarjuna had planted saplings on the premises of Annapurna Studios and later threw the challenge at Samantha Akkineni Karan Johar, Karthi and Dhanush.