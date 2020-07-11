Back to back remakes for Vishwak Sen

After Vijay Devarakonda, Vishwak Sen is the new sensation of Telugu cinema. His performance in HIT received critical acclaim and the actor is busy with the shoot of Paagal which will release next year. Telugu360 already revealed that the actor is considered for one of the lead roles in the remake of Malayalam movie Kappela which will be bankrolled by Sithara Entertainments. The director and the other lead actor will be finalized soon.

As per the latest news, Vishwak Sen also gave his nod for one more remake. PVP Cinema acquired the remake rights of Tamil blockbuster movie Oh My Kadavule. The talks are on from the past one month and Vishwak Sen gave his nod recently. Pelli Choopulu fame Tharun Bhascker is penning the dialogue version for the remake. Vishwak Sen will be charging Rs 2 crores remuneration for the film. Ashwath Marimuthu who directed the original will direct the remake too. The female lead and the other actors, technicians are finalized currently. The production house will make an official announcement soon.