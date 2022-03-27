Amaravati farmers refuse to get their plots registered

The farmers of Amaravati capital villages have refused to register their plots from the government. As the AP Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) had already written to them asking them to get their plots registered by the end of March, the farmers sent replies raising questions and refusing to register.

The APCRDA started the process following the high court direction that the government and the CRDA register the plots to the farmers within one month. The court directed the government to develop the layout and give the plots to the farmers as agreed in the land pooling system.

Accordingly, the APCRDA wrote letters and had set the papers ready. However, the farmers gave a shock to the APRCDA raising some questions. The farmers wanted to know how would the CRDA register the plots without developing the layout. They also questioned the APCRDA for not completing the land pooling and land acquisition process which was started in January 2016.

The State government had floated the APCRDA in 2014 for the land pooling from the farmers for the capital. The APCRDA had pooled 33,000 acres from the farmers, besides acquiring some 5,000 acres. This was in addition to the 25,000 acres of the government land available in all the 29 villages.

The TDP government which had started the project, built a few buildings and laid a couple of roads. The TDP had proposed nine cities to be built in Amaravati and make it the global destination. The Singapore government was given the contract to prepare the masterplan for Amaravati with the proposed nine cities.

However, the 2019 general elections have changed the scene with the YSR Congress coming to power and proposing decentralisation with three capitals. After two years of legal battle by the farmers, the court had given the order in their favour. However, they are not ready to get the plots registered for them, and are posing the questions. It is to be seen what would they tell the court when some petitions appear on the implementation of its order on Amaravati capital.