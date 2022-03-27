NTR hosts a lavish party for Ram Charan

NTR and Ram Charan are the best buddies in the town and the duo is well bonded from years. The bond is strengthened after they worked for RRR. During the promotional interviews, Tarak and Charan shared about how they celebrated birthdays and partied together over these years. Marking the birthday of Ram Charan, NTR hosted a lavish birthday party in his residence. Akhil Akkineni along with some other actors and the families of Charan and Tarak were present. The duo also celebrated the success of RRR.

RRR is running with packed houses and the response has been unanimous. The performances of the lead actors and Rajamouli’s direction are appreciated. The film also had a super-strong Saturday and the collections in the North India and other territories picked up well. RRR is also doing exceptional business in the USA. A grand success meet of RRR will be celebrated very soon.